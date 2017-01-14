Rob Smith: AFC Telford won't let James Montgomery go cheaply

James Montgomery has the quality to make it to the Premier League – and AFC Telford United boss Rob Smith insists he will not be let go on the cheap.

The Bucks’ star goalkeeper, aged 22, is believed to be the subject of interest from Football League clubs and Telford are braced for a potential bid this month.

A stunning performance in a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in pre-season was an eye-opener, and Montgomery has kept eight clean sheets in 24 National League North games this season.

He was set to be involved as Telford took on Curzon Ashton at the New Bucks Head today.

“For me, I have worked with a lot of goalkeepers during my time and seen a lot go on to become professional footballers,” said Smith.

“He is the best goalkeeper I have ever worked with, by a country mile.

“I think he is a Premier League goalkeeper in the making, and I do not say that lightly.

“He has all the tools , everything you would want in a modern day goalkeeper, and he has improved drastically since he started training with Sunderland. I would never stand in his way.”

It is thought the club have not yet received an offer for Montgomery, who earlier this season received a call-up to the England C squad.

A relative of Sunderland legend Jim Montgomery, he trains with the Black Cats during the early part of each week.

Asked if he had a ball-park figure in mind for the shot-stopper, Smith said: “No, not at all.

“You wait for the offer to come in and weigh it up in terms of whether it fits the time we have invested in Monty, and his talent. We certainly won’t be letting him go on the cheap.”

“It will give me great pleasure to see James playing full-time professional football.

“We think he deserves it and we will not stand in his way, but it has to be right for all parties involved.”

The Telford squad training in blustery, snowy conditions on Thursday night and when asked if they all came through injury-free, Smith added: “The only concern we have is Josh Wilson (hip flexor) but we think he will be OK, and everyone else pulled through.”

Meanwhile, defender Dan Preston has joined Hednesford Town on a one-month loan deal.

The 25-year-old had not played for the Bucks since a 3-0 loss at Gloucester City on September 13 and recently had temporary spells at Sutton Coldfield Town and Leamington.