Larry Chambers hails AFC Telford's Josh Wilson after brace

AFC Telford United assistant boss Larry Chambers has hailed two-goal Josh Wilson after a 3-1 win against Curzon Ashton, adding: "he got the goals he deserved."

Wilson, who has largely struggled to replicate his form of last season, shone at the New Bucks Head as the Bucks claimed their first National League North win since November 19.

He scored a header and a penalty - either side of an Eddie Jones screamer, which he set up - after Niall Cummins initially put the visitors ahead.

"In recent weeks, we have probably had as much possession and as many chances but we haven't taken them," said Chambers.

"The difference today was that we took the chances, at the right times. When you do that, you have always got a chance.

"You talk about taking chances, Josh has probably been one of the more disappointing players this season in terms of his performances compared to last year.

"He has had a stop start season and a lot of the time he has played up front on his own.

"Today, I think he led the line well, I thought his link-up play was good and he got the goals he deserved.

"He fully deserves the goals and he was the focal point of our play."

It was the first time Telford managed to score three goals in a game this season and Chambers added: "I thought we showed great resilience to come back from 1-0 down.

"The goal before half-time gave us a bit of confidence. I thought we defended pretty well and we took our chances when they came."