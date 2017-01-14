facebook icon twitter icon
AFC Telford's game against Brackley Town to be rearranged

AFC Telford United's scheduled National League North home game against Brackley Town on Tuesday night will now be rearranged for a later date.

New Bucks Head
Telford's game against Brackley will be moved.

Brackley drew 1-1 at Stockport County in the second round of the FA Trophy on Saturday afternoon, meaning the replay will take place at St James Park on Tuesday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

The next league game for the Bucks, who are fresh off of a 3-1 win over Curzon Ashton, is at Kidderminster Harriers next Saturday.

