AFC Telford's game against Brackley Town to be rearranged

AFC Telford United's scheduled National League North home game against Brackley Town on Tuesday night will now be rearranged for a later date.

Brackley drew 1-1 at Stockport County in the second round of the FA Trophy on Saturday afternoon, meaning the replay will take place at St James Park on Tuesday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

The next league game for the Bucks, who are fresh off of a 3-1 win over Curzon Ashton, is at Kidderminster Harriers next Saturday.