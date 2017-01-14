AFC Telford United stopped the rot as a fine Josh Wilson display inspired them to a 3-1 win against Curzon Ashton, writes Joe Edwards at the New Bucks Head.

The Bucks had not won in the National League North since November 19 but after falling behind through Niall Cummins, two goals from Wilson either side of a Eddie Jones thumper saw them clinch a long-awaited three points.

It was the first time Telford had managed to score three goals in a game this season and Wilson was the star man - scoring a header, a penalty and providing the assist for Jones' strike.

Analysis

Ben Bailey and Luca Havern, who are usually the centre-half pairing, were both suspended for this encounter so Joel Dielna came in for his Bucks bow alongside Paul McCone.

Henry Cameron, who had a lively cameo against Gainsborough the weekend prior, started at left-wing in place of Connor McCarthy.

Telford made an awful start - getting beaten to second balls and passed around with consummate ease.

It took the Nash just 13 minutes to go ahead, following a crisp passing move, as target man Cummins drifted into a huge amount of space in the area to head home Joe Guest's cross.

Curzon looked full of confidence, anything but a side near to the Bucks in the table, and had Jordan Wright force James Montgomery into making a fine save with a low free-kick.

Telford were struggling to deal with the Nash's free-flowing football but, seemingly to everyone's surprise at the ground, drew level in the 24th minute.

Wilson converted their first chance, stooping low to head in John-Paul Kissock's pinpoint delivery into the box. The pace of the game then slowed, and there were no clear-cut chances at either end before the half-time whistle.

There was one Bucks change made at the interval as the largely ineffective Cameron was replaced by Jonathan Royle. He went into central midfield, and Kissock was placed out wide.

The shift in system had the desired effect as Telford took the lead shortly before the hour mark. Wilson went from scorer to provider, teeing up Eddie Jones to smash home via the bar for his second goal in as many games.

Curzon kept plugging away, attempting to get a leveller, but it was the hosts who found the net again late on. In the 89th minute, substitute Danny Reynolds was wrestled to the floor for a penalty and Wilson stepped up to spot, sending Mason the wrong way by slotting to the keepers' left. That was Wilson's seventh league goal of the season.

It may have been the lowest league attendance of the season at the New Bucks Head - 1,002 on hand - but the Bucks faithful who did show up will have gone home with smiles on their faces.

Key moments

13 - GOAL! The visitors go ahead through Niall Cummins. Telford cannot deal with Curzon's intricate passing, the ball is played out wide to Joe Guest and he crosses for the unmarked Cummins to head in from six yards out. Too easy. 15 - The Nash should have a second, but Bucks shot-stopper James Montgomery makes a great reaction save. Jordan Wright's low free-kick from the right evades everyone but Montgomery, who gets down well to palm the effort away. 23 - Too simple for the away side again, who are slicing through the Telford midfield. This time, James Baillie escapes the attention of two Bucks players, aims for the far post and it goes just wide. 24 - GOAL! Out of nowhere, Telford make it 1-1. Josh Wilson finds space in the box and he does very well to guide a header past Curzon goalkeeper Cameron Mason following John-Paul Kissock's cross. 50 - A good chance for the visitors but burly Curzon centre-half Jonathan Hunt cannot get his head onto a fantastic free-kick delivery from the left. 57 - GOAL! A superb hit from Eddie Jones puts Telford in front. Wilson works some room on the left and plays a clever cut-back to Jones, who strikes the ball off the underside of the bar and into the net. 60 - Wilson, who is looking confident, looks for his second goal and Telford's third but his on-the-turn shot is stopped by Mason. 89 - GOAL! Telford find breathing space late on as Wilson scores a penalty. Sub Danny Reynolds was wrestled to the floor by Mason, who earned a booking, and Wilson coolly converts the spot-kick, despite missing his last two. Man of the match Josh Wilson A fantastic work rate, an eye for a pass and most importantly two goals from Wilson. Playing in his favourite number nine position, he thrived. Now has seven league goals.

Teams

Telford (4-3-3): Montgomery; Samuels, McCone (c), Dielna, Higham; Jones (Donaldson, 77), Rea, Kissock; Hodge (Reynolds, 83), Wilson, Cameron (Royle, 45).

Subs not used: McCarthy, Hayden.

Curzon (4-5-1): Mason; Baillie, Hunt, Stott, Hampson; Wright (Ennis, 74), Tomsett (Clark, 64), Rowney (Hall, 64), Brown, Guest; Cummins.

Subs not used: Howard, Burton (gk).