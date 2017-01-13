Rob Smith demanding a complete display from AFC Telford

AFC Telford United boss Rob Smith has urged his charges to produce a ‘90-minute performance’ when Curzon Ashton roll into town.

The Bucks have picked up just two points from their last three National League North games and are 18th in the table – just two points above the relegation zone, writes Joe Edwards.

The Nash, who Telford drew 1-1 with at the Tameside Stadium back in August, are three places above.

Smith knows his men must start racking up wins now, and said: “Curzon Ashton play really good football.

“We know that first hand having been there earlier in the season and that is what we are expecting from them. We need to make sure we counteract that.

“We should have had three points in the bag last weekend, but we got a point. We need to make sure those turning points in games are going in our favour.

“We are playing well in patches, but we are not putting in a 90-minute performance – and that’s what you need to do to get results in the National League North.”

Smith’s charges were pitted against Birmingham City Under-23s on Tuesday night in preparation for the game.

Telford’s five recent signings – Eddie Jones, Luke Higham, Henry Cameron, Lewis Hayden and Tony Donaldson – were involved. Defender Joel Dielna, whose signing was set to be completed at training last night, played too.

Jack Rea and Danny Reynolds were given the night off and Smith said: “There is a good feel about the place now with the new players coming in, and they will improve with the more games they play – getting to know each other better and gelling as a group.

“We have got a few knocks and bruises following the game on Tuesday but we are looking good for the game. Jack Rea had a knock on his shin so he was left out but he should be OK.

“Danny Reynolds was ill – he had swollen glands – but will be OK. Zak Lilly (who has been nursing a hip injury) is getting better and should be back in full training in two weeks.”

Josh Wilson has missed his last two penalties for the Bucks.

When asked if he would continue as the designated spot-kick taker, Smith added: “I wouldn’t have thought so. Knowing Josh, he will be putting his hand up to take them.

“With the pressure, though, I think it would be best to give someone else an opportunity to take them.”