Luke Higham impressed with AFC Telford set-up

Luke Higham has been impressed by the quality at AFC Telford United and insists he will give his all during his loan spell from Blackpool.

The 20-year-old left-back is at the Bucks on a one-month deal from the League Two Tangerines, along with New Zealand international Henry Cameron.

Higham made his Telford bow last weekend and, ahead of tomorrow’s game with Curzon Ahston, said: “It is a good team and set-up.

“I only saw the ground when I first got here for the Gainsborough game but I was really impressed.

“I enjoyed it and it was good to get 90 minutes under my belt. The fans really get behind you as well, and it was surprising how good the atmosphere was.”

As Ben O’Hanlon was recalled by Wolves, Higham came in to swiftly fill the void at left-back. A no-nonsense defender, Higham has been at Blackpool since the age of 11.

He signed his first professional contract there in May 2015 and made three appearances for them this season – all in the Checkatrade Trophy – before joining up with Telford.

“I am more comfortable coming here with Henry as we have been together at Blackpool for years, but the lads have been great,” he added.

“They are a really good bunch and have made us feel very welcome. I have not played for a bit so I am easing my way into games slightly at the moment.

“I am going to give my all and hopefully impress the manager.”