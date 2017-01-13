January transfer window: AFC Telford defender Dan Preston joins Hednesford Town in loan deal

AFC Telford United defender Dan Preston has joined Hednesford Town on a one-month loan deal.

The 25-year-old has not figured for the Bucks since a 3-0 loss at Gloucester City on September 13 and has recently had temporary spells at Sutton Coldfield Town and Leamington.

He is set to make his debut for the Evo-Stik Premier side tomorrow at Buxton and Pitmen boss Paul Casey said: "Dan is a very good defender and has a vast experience of playing at a higher level with both AFC Telford United and Tamworth.

"We are delighted to be able to bring him to Keys Park and hopefully he can make a real difference to our backline, with him having just spent the last couple of months playing at this level of football.”