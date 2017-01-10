Eddie Jones up for the fight with AFC Telford

Eddie Jones insists he is up for the fight after moving down a division to sign for AFC Telford United.

The 25-year-old midfielder left Solihull Moors last week and scored as Telford drew 1-1 with Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday. On swapping life in the National Premier for a relegation fight in the National league North, Jones said: “I am looking forward to this fight we have got.

“From what I’ve read the club has a good history, a good ground and great support. I’m just looking forward to playing football regularly, week in week out.”

A product of the Forest Green Rovers academy, Jones shone for their under-18s and earned a move to Gloucester City.

He then moved across the pond to sign for Major League Soccer outfit DC United, and featured regularly for their under-23s.

Jones studied at the University of Dayton, captaining their team and then played for Ottawa Fury and Canadian side FC London in the North American Soccer League.

He also had short spells at the Evergreen Diplomats and IFK Maryland in 2015, and was snapped up by the Moors in October.

His spectacular strike put Telford level against Trinity, but he did miss an open goal to make it 2-0 before they conceded late on.

“It was a good strike and it is always good to score on your debut. I have hit them before, but not recently, so it was a good goal,” said Jones.

“On reflection, I thought (the chance to go two ahead) was an open goal and I should have done better to score, and put us 2-0 up.

“Maybe we would have been more comfortable then, I should have gone more across goal, instead of near post – it is one of those.”

Summing up his feelings on the result, Jones added: “Disappointment, we were at home and we wanted to get three points.

“I thought we dominated the first half, pretty comfortably.

“Coming out for the second half 1-0 up, I thought we could have won the game but obviously the sending-off was not ideal.

“They dominated possession and we were under pressure a lot, but we should do better on corners.

“I believe that even with 10 men we could have seen out the game.”