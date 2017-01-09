Larry Chambers sure Eddie Jones will be a hit for AFC Telford

AFC Telford United boss Larry Chambers led the praise for has hailed new-boy Eddie Jones as ‘what we have been looking for’ following an excellent debut.

Jones was one of four new signings announced just prior to the 1-1 draw with Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday and put in a man of the match display.

The former Solihull Moors midfielder put the Bucks ahead with a fine long-range strike in the 32nd minute, but they were pegged back as Nathan Jarman struck for Trinity with just five minutes to go.

Jones was taken off in the 80th minute and Chambers said: “I thought Eddie was excellent – he is what we have been looking for, and he added a bit of steel. From the fans’ point of view and ours, you will see that he will be an asset to the squad. We have lacked that bit of energy and he gave everybody a spark. He just ran out of legs with about 20 minutes to go as he hasn’t played loads of football.”

Along with Jones, Lewis Hayden came in from Solihull Moors while Luke Higham and Henry Cameron arrived on one-month loans from Blackpool.

Jones and Higham made the starting line-up, while Henry and Hayden were on the bench along with Tony Donaldson, who signed on loan from Doncaster Rovers on Friday.

“I thought Luke was solid. He hasn’t played a lot of football either, but I think he did well,” said Chambers.

“The lad that came on too, Henry showed that he will be a good impact player – he is pacey and will get at people.”

Luca Havern was sent off for two bookable offences and Telford face not having him or Ben Bailey, who is also suspended, when Curzon Ashton visit on Saturday.

Reacting to the draw and looking ahead, Chambers added: “We are at home again, against a side that are down there. Eddie has 90 minutes under his belt, and Luke has 90 under his belt.

“The squad is a little bit stronger in terms of numbers. We have got to be positive, we can’t be feeling sorry for ourselves.

“The only people who can get us out of a relegation battle is ourselves and the players in there.

“Whilst we weren’t great on Saturday, you can’t question the commitment – they are trying.

“We have an issue over the next seven to 14 days as Ben Bailey is suspended, and Luca Havern will get a suspension now.

“The only recognised centre-half then is Paul McCone and we probably need to address that. We are looking to improve the squad.”