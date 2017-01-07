Larry Chambers: AFC Telford got 'anxious' in draw

AFC Telford United assistant boss Larry Chambers believes the side were anxious and could have coped better as they conceded late on to draw 1-1 with Gainsborough Trinity.

Eddie Jones - one of four signings announced an hour prior to the game - got the Bucks faithful on their feet with a sweet finish from long-range just after half an hour in.

They went down to 10 men just into the second half though as Luca Havern picked up a second booking, and Trinity made the numerical advantage count as Nathan Jarman smashed in from point-blank range in the 85th minute.

"I think the sending-off has changed the game but I don't think we coped with 10 men as well as we should have done," said Chambers.

"For all the chances they had in the second half, I thought the goal was a poor goal. It's just a corner that comes in and they have punished us.

"The players were anxious and desperate to win the game. They know it was a massive game - a massive three points - and we went 1-0 up."

Jones was joined in the starting line-up by fellow new arrival Luke Higham, and other new players Henry Cameron, Lewis Hayden and Tony Donaldson were on the bench.

Josh Wilson had a penalty saved early on and Jones - a central midfielder formerly of Solihull Moors - failed to put the Bucks 2-0 ahead in the 69th minute as he rounded the Trinity keeper, but his shot hit the side netting.

"In the last five minutes of the first half, we got nervy, anxious and sat back. We need a win and when you've got 10 men and playing against 11, you have to concede possession at times," added Chambers.

"You keep your shape and keep doing the right things, but we probably didn't do that."