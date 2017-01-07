facebook icon twitter icon
January transfer window: AFC Telford announce quartet of signings

AFC Telford United have announced a quartet of signings prior to this afternoon's match against Gainsborough Trinity.

Luke Higham, Henry Cameron, Eddie Jones and Lewis Hayden have all signed for the Bucks and are in the squad for the 3pm encounter at the New Bucks Head.

Full-back Higham and midfielder Cameron have joined on one-month loan deals from League Two club Blackpool.

Eddie Jones, a central midfielder, signs having left Solihull Moors on Thursday, and Hayden arrives from the same National League side.

