January transfer news: Rob Smith hopes AFC Telford loanee Tony Donaldson can make an impact

AFC Telford United boss Rob Smith has hailed new arrival Tony Donaldson as a top talent as he prepared for his Bucks bow.

The 18-year-old signed an 18-month contract with the League Two side Doncaster Rovers earlier this week having trained with them since the start of the season.

Rovers manager Darren Ferguson – the son of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson – was keen to get Donaldson some first-team experience, and he will be cutting his teeth with the Bucks in National League North.

“He is only a young boy but he is really highly-rated by Darren Ferguson, who has done us a favour in letting him come to us,” said Telford boss Rob Smith.

“Tony is an attacking midfielder. He is a young lad but he is a really talented footballer.

“He is a talent and he is another body for us – and we are short of bodies.”

Donaldson has played for Skelmersdale United in the Evo-Stik Premier – step three of non-league – and also had a spell at Runcorn Linnets in the North West Counties League Premier Division this season.

He spent the majority of his youth career in Wigan Athletic’s academy set-up.

He was set to be involved as Telford went up against Gainsborough Trinity at the New Bucks Head today.

Over the course of his loan spell, Donaldson will also be available to face Curzon Ashton, Brackley Town, Kidderminster Harriers and Stalybridge Celtic as the Bucks seek to move clear of the relegation places.

Jonathan Royle was another set to be involved as Smith’s charges went up against fellow strugglers Trinity today.

The 22-year-old midfielder was forced off in the 1-1 draw at Halifax Town on December 19 with a groin injury and missed the Alfreton Town double-header.

He came through training at Lilleshall on Thursday night unscathed and was understood to be fit for the encounter.

Ben Bailey was set to be available after picking up a red card for two bookable offences at Alfreton, but will miss the following two National League North games – against Curzon Ashton and Brackley – leaving Smith short of defensive options.

Telford are understood to be keen on making more signings over the next week.