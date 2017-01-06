Rob Smith sweating on Jon Royle's fitness ahead of AFC Telford's clash with Gainsborough Trinity

AFC Telford United boss Rob Smith is crossing his fingers that Jonathan Royle will recover from a groin injury in time for the visit of Gainsborough Trinity.

The 22-year-old midfielder was forced off in the 1-1 draw at Halifax Town on December 19 and missed the Alfreton Town double-header.

Royle has made 11 appearances for the Bucks this season, scoring once, since signing from National League side Southport.

He was due to take part in training with the rest of the squad at Lilleshall last night and, on whether he will feature against Trinity at the New Bucks Head tomorrow, Smith said: “He has been doing OK and there is a chance he will be involved against Gainsborough.

“We have missed him but he has had a muscle injury. We have to be careful but hopefully he will be available.”

Ben Bailey is set to be available after picking up a red card for two bookable offences at Alfreton, but will then miss the next two National League North games – against Curzon Ashton and Brackley Town.

On tomorrow’s game against Trinity, who have lost their last seven games, Smith said: “It is absolutely critical with the lack of points we picked up over the Christmas period. We are desperate to be picking up points and wins now.

“We know we are not in a great position – on and off the pitch – but it’s all about putting that to one side now and getting behind the players.”

“We need to put everything aside and we need pull together as a club this weekend.

“Gainsborough are always a difficult challenge and we need to get results from the next three games – we could do with getting maximum points.

“Certainly in the next two, we need to be getting wins at home and hopefully there will be a decent crowd there to will us on against Gainsborough.”

Telford remain hopeful of completing ‘a few’ signings prior to the game.

Smith, assistant Larry Chambers and coach Gavin Cowan are working around the clock to get something done.

“There is nothing at the moment but we are still working on bringing in a few faces in time for the game,” added Smith.