January transfer window: AFC Telford sign youngster Tony Donaldson on loan from Doncaster Rovers

AFC Telford United have signed Doncaster Rovers youngster Tony Donaldson on loan until February 4.

The attacking midfielder, aged 18, signed an 18-month contract with the League Two side earlier this week having trained with them since the start of the season.

He is highly-rated by Rovers boss Darren Ferguson and has been loaned to the Bucks to gain some first-team experience in the National League North.

Donaldson has played for Runcorn Linnets and spent a lengthy period in Wigan Athletic's youth set-up. He is set to be involved as the Telford take on Gainsborough Trinity at the New Bucks Head tomorrow.