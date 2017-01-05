Rob Smith pleased to see James Hurst depart AFC Telford

Boss Rob Smith is happy to be moving on as James Hurst’s AFC Telford United exile came to an end with a move to Dover Athletic.

The 24-year-old had not played for the Bucks following a spat with supporters on social media after the side’s 2-0 loss to Salford City on October 29.

Hurst was sent off in that game and wrote a series of posts on Twitter that night featuring comments like: “I feel like a surgeon stacking shelfs in this league (sic).”

Hurst had returned to training with the Bucks to keep up his fitness and his contract with the club was terminated to free up a move to Dover, who are currently sixth in the National League – a division above Telford.

When asked if he was happy to be putting the situation to bed, Smith said: “Yes, definitely. It is in the best interests of everyone here that he moves on.

“It gives him the chance to go to a National League club, and that’s the level he believes he should be playing at.

“It also gives us the chance to move on as well and bring in somebody who will be playing regular games.”

Hurst is eligible to play for Dover against York City on Saturday.

Hurst, who had two loan spells at Shrewsbury, was one of the club’s marquee signings this summer.

He ousted fans’ favourite Dwayne Samuels at right wing-back, impressing on a couple of occasions before seeing red against Salford.

As he left the pitch that day, he took a bow and then wrote a series of posts on Twitter that night featuring comments like: “u paid to watch me today (sic).”

Another post to the same supporter read: “haven’t ever been relagated like half of ur players steadfast (sic).”

His comments led to an internal investigation, carried out by Bucks chairman Ian Dosser and general manager Sharon Bowyer, and his subsequent placement on the transfer list.

Meanwhile, Smith has rubbished online speculation linking the club with a move for Tamworth striker Danny Newton.

Newton has 14 goals in the National League North this term and scored in a 2-1 win for the Lambs against the Bucks last August.

Although a move for Newton has been ruled out, the Telford chief is keen on adding to his squad in time for the visit of Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday.