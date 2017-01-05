Bernard McNally: Rob Smith needs to lift AFC Telford players

players don’t like it but sometimes home truths have to be told.

Manager Rob Smith certainly didn’t hold back after the 3-2 defeat to Alfreton on Sunday, saying his side ‘weren’t good enough’ and calling the performance ‘pathetic’, writes Bernard McNally.

Sometimes these things need to be said, but Rob will know he has to pick the players up at the next training session.

That enthusiasm and optimism has to come from the manager, you are the motivator and the players will pick up on that and follow that.

It’s disappointing because before Christmas they seemed to be on the up after a couple of good results.

It’s a huge game now at home to Gainsborough on Saturday.

Rob will be trying to lift the players up but it’s up to the players to each raise their own individual performance – and if they do that then they will get a better team performance.

With three home games in a row to come for Bucks, this is a spell where they really need to pick up points and inch themselves away from the lower reaches of the National North table.