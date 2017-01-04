James Hurst leaves Telford for Dover Athletic

James Hurst's exile at AFC Telford United has come to an end as he has moved up a division to join Dover Athletic.

The 24-year-old had not played for the Bucks following a spat with supporters on social media after the side's 2-0 loss to Salford City on October 29.

Hurst was sent off in that game and wrote a series of posts on Twitter that night featuring comments like: “I feel like a surgeon stacking shelfs in this league (sic).”

He also seemed to brag about a plush lifestyle, which was ill-timed given Telford’s current financial struggles.

Hurst had returned to training with the Bucks to keep up his fitness and it is understood his contract with the club was terminated to free up a move to Dover, who are currently sixth in the National League.

He is eligible to make his debut for them against York City on Saturday.