Dave Hibbert is facing a month on Telford sidelines

AFC Telford United striker Dave Hibbert could be set for at least a month out with a quadriceps injury.

The 30-year-old forward was forced off at half-time as the Bucks lost 3-2 at Alfreton Town on New Year’s Day.

He was replaced by Connor McCarthy and there were fears he could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Rob Smith and the coaching staff were set to know more on Hibbert’s condition after training last night, and the boss said: “It is clear that he has pulled his quad muscle.

“We will know more soon but, with an injury like that, you would be looking at a month at least.”

Hibbert, who used to play for Shrewsbury and has scored once in 18 league appearances this season, joins midfielder Jonathan Royle (groin) on the injured list.

Ben Bailey has a one-match suspension to serve as well after being sent off for two bookable offences at the Impact Arena, meaning Smith is down to the bare bones in terms of options.

“We have got to do something but there is nothing as of yet,” said Smith.

Telford welcome fellow National League North strugglers Gainsborough Trinity to the New Bucks Head on Saturday.

The Bucks are 18th in the table going into the game, and Trinity 19th. In the reverse fixture back in September, Telford lost 3-1.

When asked if there will be anyone brought in to the club in time for the clash, Smith added: “I really don’t know, we are making enquiries with clubs but it is all about whether the right players are available and whether they fit in with our budget. At the moment there is nothing, but a lot of phone calls are being made.”

Meanwhile, Bradley Reid and Ben O’Hanlon are back at parent club Wolves.

The duo arrived on loan in early October, with 21-year-old striker Reid scoring three league goals from 10 games.

O’Hanlon, aged 20, made the same number of appearances, impressing at both left-back and left-wing back.

Wolves Under-23s boss Scott Sellars is thought to be assessing the pair, whose Molineux deals expire in the summer.