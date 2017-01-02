AFC Telford boss Rob Smith: I have to question myself

Boss Rob Smith has admitted he must question himself after AFC Telford United got the new year under way with defeat at Alfreton Town.

It was an unhappy end to Smith’s 300th game in charge of the Bucks, and his side are 18th in the National League North table and three points above the drop zone following the 3-2 loss.

A squad short on numbers is set to be further depleted too as Bradley Reid and Ben O’Hanlon are due to be recalled by parent club Wolves, according to Smith.

Ben Bailey will miss the visit of Gainsborough Trinity this weekend as he was sent off for a second bookable offence, and Dave Hibbert picked up an injury.

On the situation, Smith said: “I have got to question myself now.

“They have got no character, they have shown it. They have got no character and there’s not enough leaders in that dressing room. I have sort of been hoodwinked into thinking there is but that performance showed they’re not good enough.

“The way we are, we are going down. I have to question myself, I really do.

“I don’t want to be moaning about what we can do but the bottom line is that the two Wolves lads are going to be recalled.

“Ben Bailey is going to be suspended and Dave Hibbert has pulled his quad. We had 13 players anyway.”

Telford went behind after 13 minutes at the Impact Arena, Mark Shelton slotting home. Craig Westcarr then doubled their lead via the spot, but Josh Wilson came up with an almost immediate response with a penalty of his own.

Prior to the interval, Paul Marshall netted for the Reds. In the second half, Wilson missed another spot-kick before John-Paul Kissock’s late goal provided a nervy final few minutes.

And Smith pulled no punches after at full-time saying: “I have probably managed over 1,000 games at this level – and that is the worst. Those lads that went out there have let the club down.

“They have let me down quite badly and it is shambolic, disgraceful – whatever word you want to use. We have got massive issues. You look at the bench, and there’s nothing to change it. It has come to a head and we are probably the worst team in the league at the moment.”

He added: “They know they are playing week in, week out and they are not good enough.

“They are not good enough but they have got no competition. It has caught up with us, and that was my worry.

