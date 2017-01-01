facebook icon twitter icon
Furious Rob Smith launches scathing attack on Telford players following 'pathetic' performance

AFC Telford United boss Rob Smith has slammed his side for a 'pathetic' performance in the 3-2 loss at Alfreton Town.

The Bucks have only won once away in the National League North this term, and missed several good opportunities at the Impact Arena including a Josh Wilson penalty.

Mark Shelton, Craig Westcarr and Paul Marshall scored for the hosts, while Wilson and John-Paul Kissock netted for Telford.

"That first half was as big a joke I have ever seen in my life," said Smith.

"Irrelevant of what happened in the second half, it doesn't matter - the damage is done.

"I'm not being disrespectful but that is not the best Alfreton Town side I have seen."

He added: "We were pathetic all day. I'm questioning how many of our lads went out last night after that.

"I really am, because you can't perform like that."

