James Montgomery joins AFC Telford's walking wounded

Boss Rob Smith is holding his breath on the fitness of goalkeeper James Montgomery as his depleted AFC Telford United side head to Alfreton Town.

The Bucks drew 1-1 with the Derbyshire outfit on Boxing Day and go into the return leg of the festive double-header with yet more availability concerns.

The boss claims that his side will head into the National League North encounter with just 13 fit and available players – plus registered player-coach Gavin Cowan.

Smith, who saw his side fight back to clinch a point through a strike from Wolves loanee Bradley Reid on Boxing Day, hopes to be able to call on his No.1 for the North Street clash.

Montgomery, who recently received his first England C team call-up and joined the squad in Estonia, complained about a hip flexor injury following the first Alfreton game last Monday.

He is not the only worry for Smith, with defender Ben Bailey (ankle) also to be assessed ahead of the game.

“Monty called up and complained about his hip flexor,” said Smith.

“There’s also Ben Bailey with his ankle knock and Jon Royle’s groin. Royle’s got no chance.

“We’re hoping Monty will be fine for the game. But at the moment I haven’t really got a clue what we’re going to do, we have two fit central midfielders (Jack Rea and John-Paul Kissock)."

Telford’s squad has been left further threadbare this week with the departure of midfielder Joe Fitzpatrick to Boston United.

But John-Paul Kissock will continue his role in the Bucks midfield after extending his loan with the club.

The little creator’s loan deal from Ebbsfleet United was originally up on Boxing Day but Telford have moved to extend it until the end of the campaign.

“Obviously we want to replace Fitzy as soon as possible but it’s never easy, particularly at this time of year," said Smith.

“It’s very, very difficult. We must’ve made 1,500 phone calls between me, Larry (Chambers) and Gav (Cowan), but there’s been nothing doing.”

Smith also revealed that the Bucks are keen on extending the loan of winger Elliot Hodge.

The Lincoln City man, who was loaned to Stafford Rangers earlier in the campaign, is with the Bucks until mid-January.

His game-changing contribution from the wing against Alfreton pleased the boss.

“He played ever so well,” Smith added. “He changed the game for us when we changed formation and we’d like to extend that loan.”