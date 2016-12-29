John-Paul Kissock’s staying at Telford for the season

AFC Telford United have extended the loan of midfield creator-in-chief John-Paul Kissock until the end of the season.

The Bucks have moved to tie down the former Everton academy star, who has featured six times since arriving in November and earned plaudits from supporters.

Intricacies in the loan system mean that the deal with Ebbsfleet United, originally up on Boxing Day, has now been extended until January 7 but will then continue for the rest of the campaign.

Fellow midfielder Joe Fitzpatrick has departed the club to join Boston United after a seven-day approach was lodged.

“It’s really, really pleasing news,” said Telford boss Rob Smith of the Kissock deal. “JP was excellent on Monday (in the 1-1 draw against Alfreton) and all of our good stuff came through him.

“He’s a really cracking lad to have around and to have secured him is a worry out of the way for us.

“He is really up for the fight. Sometimes, with loan players, it’s not their problem. But he is only going to get better.”

While Kissock will remain at the New Bucks Head for the remainder of the season, centre-midfielder Fitzpatrick was the centre of a bid from National League North rivals Boston.

The former Mansfield youngster joined the Bucks on non-contract terms from Worcester City in early November but failed to start a game for Telford.

He made six appearances from the bench, scoring once – a fine strike in the recent 1-1 draw at FC Halifax Town.

On losing Fitzpatrick, Smith added: “It’s massive frustration and bad timing.

“We’re left with a shortage of players but there’s only one way we can prevent seven-day bids being made and that’s by putting players on contracts. We all know what happened last season with that.

“I was pretty surprised. It’s an example of a player going with a former manager.”

Fitzpatrick, 19, has joined ex-Mansfield boss Adam Murray, who was appointed manager of the Pilgrims at the beginning of the month.

Smith said: “He liked the lads here and the ground and things like that, but that’s football.”