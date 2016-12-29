Elliot Hodge says that there's more to come from AFC Telford

Loanee Elliot Hodge has promised AFC Telford there is more to come after his game-changing display against Alfreton.

The Lincoln wideman started on the bench on Boxing Day but came on at half-time as boss Rob Smith switched formation.

Hodge, the son of former England international Steve Hodge, played a key contribution in helping the Bucks pick up a National North point from a 1-1 draw.

And he hopes that is the catalyst for hitting top form after a subdued start to his six-week stint at the New Bucks Head.

“The game wasn’t going how we had wanted it to in the first half and I was pleased with my contribution when I came on,” he said.

“It was great to show the lads and the fans what I can bring. And I was pleased with the way I inter-linked with a few of the other players.

“The first two games I played were very difficult, we were away from home against two tough teams.

“It required sacrificing a lot of my game for the benefit of the team.

“I have not really been able to show what I can do in and around the box. So for me, Alfreton was refreshing and enjoyable.

“Second half, playing the way we did, it really counteracted them and we played really well.”

Hodge is hoping he has done enough to earn a starting spot when Smith’s side start 2017 with a trip to Alfreton on Sunday.

And the 21-year-old believes he can help Bucks pick up wins to lift them away from the bottom end of the table.

“My aim is to ask questions of the full-back,” he added.

“I want to get forward and be as positive as possible.

“I feel I am at my best when I am taking people on and asking questions of defenders.

“The only way to do that is run at them or working yourself a yard and getting a cross in, or a shot at goal.

“When I do that, hopefully I can contribute to the team and we’ll start winning games.

“It’s great that we have got a game coming up against Alfreton again and hopefully this time we’ll get all three points.”