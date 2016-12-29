Bernard McNally: AFC Telford can begin year with a win

AFC Telford will be determined to kick off 2017 with a win when they take on Alfreton on New Year’s Day.

The Bucks face their National League North rivals in part two of their double header, writes Bernard McNally.

And after the 1-1 draw on Boxing Day they will be confident that, this time, they can put things right and get all three points.

Rob Smith’s side weren’t at the races in the first half on Monday.

But the boss switched the system at half-time and in the end they were unlucky not to come away with all three points.

Now though they know exactly what to expect from their opponents and I’m confident they can start the year with the victory.

That would really lift the mood around the club and will hopefully prove a springboard for the next 12 months, which are massive for the club on and off the field.

It is strange but a new year always give you the chance of a fresh start.

If Telford can set their stall out with a win on January 1, they can then set themselves a target of making sure they win more games in 2017 than they did in 2016.