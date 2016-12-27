Telford want long stay for loan star John-Paul Kissock

AFC Telford United are hoping to extend John-Paul Kissock’s loan deal until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old midfielder on loan from Ebbsfleet United has played his last game of an initial six-week deal – the 1-1 draw with Alfreton Town at the New Bucks Head yesterday.

He earned the man of the match award against the Bucks’ fellow National League North strugglers.

Assistant boss Larry Chambers said: “We are hoping to extend (the loan) until the end of the season. We will know more in the next 24-48 hours but that’s the plan. We have probably missed that sort of player all season but since he’s come in, he’s done well.”

Telford fell behind in the 13th minute in front of 1,230 supporters as Craig Westcarr tucked away a penalty.

They responded just after the hour mark as Bradley Reid fired home, and Kissock played a sublime pass in the build-up to the goal.

“The one thing about JP is that he has that in his locker.

Movements

He is always looking for peoples’ movements and he never stops running,” added Chambers. “Sometimes, from our point of view, he takes too many touches but he is great.”

Telford could have grabbed all three points in stoppage-time but Josh Wilson, who provided the assist for Reid’s goal, could only hit the ball straight at Alfreton goalkeeper Ross Etheridge from close range.

“Over the course of the season, you get what you deserve. This was a prime example, it was a great opportunity for Josh but he didn’t take it,” said Chambers.

“You can’t keep moping and you have to move on to the next game. We are hoping, as the season goes on, we can start games better and then earn the luck that has been missing.

“We have moaned about things not going our way, but sometimes you have to make them go your way.

“When opportunities arise, you have to take them. There’s no secret or formula. You have just got to keep working hard and doing the right things.”

Telford now head to Alfreton on New Year’s Day and Chambers added: “It’s not ideal, really.

“You know too much about each other but that’s the way it is for every team in this league. We have got to go there and prove we can go away from home and get something.”