Telford Tigers are ordered to stick with game plan

Telford Tigers will be told to stick to their game plan when they travel to face Manchester Phoenix tonight.

They make the trip to Blackpool – some 52 miles from central Manchester – for their only game of the festive season.

And with the Phoenix playing regularly at a rink that is smaller by EPL standards, Telford could face a tough examination of their title-chasing credentials.

Tigers head coach Tom Watkins, said: “The rink at Blackpool is a tough place to go and of course I would expect the Phoenix to use that to their advantage.

“We just need to stick to our game plan and concentrate on what we do best. If the guys do that, we should be OK.”

“Manchester have a solid squad and have beaten both Sheffield and Basingstoke at home recently, so we’ll have to be at our best.”

Watkins moved to sign Telford NIHL youngsters Corey Goodison and Joe Aston last week, as he looks to bolster a squad shortened by a number of mid-season departures.

“Corey and Joe have already proved to be excellent additions, so I expect them to continue that development as permanent EPL players,” said Watkins.

“The guys we have in the squad have put absolutely everything into their performances and I can’t criticise them for that.

“After tonight, we don’t play again until January 7, so that will be a good

chance to evaluate where we are and what further changes, if any, we need to make.