Larry Chambers sees Telford draw as missed opportunity

AFC Telford United assistant boss Larry Chambers has admitted the side's 1-1 draw with Alfreton Town may be a missed opportunity.

The Bucks were the better side in the second half and had Bradley Reid score an equaliser in the 61st minute after Craig Westcarr's early spot-kick for the away side.

"It is probably a missed opportunity and that is no disrespect in any way, shape or form to Alfreton," said Chambers.

"Once we got the equaliser in the second half, I thought we could go on and win it.

"We created some good opportunities but we just did not take them."

On of those opportunities was a Josh Wilson strike deep into stoppage time, which was saved by Alfreton goalkeeper Ross Etheridge.

"That chance is the obvious one but I think there were other chances which we didn't take," said Chambers.

"When it is at the death, you do look back and think that is the one that could have sealed the game. If he scores, then they can't come back."

Alfreton's 13th minute opener came after Sam Smith went down under a challenge from Paul McCone, who was then substituted at half-time.

The decision to award a penalty seemed harsh but Chambers added: "I thought it was a penalty. I thought it was a soft penalty but if I'd have been Alfreton, I would have expected the referee to give it.

"Macca's first touch let him down - he didn't deal with it - so I have got no complaints in that respect."

The result sees Telford remain 17th in the National League North table ahead of their reverse fixture with Alfreton on New Year's Day.