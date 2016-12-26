John-Paul Kissock feels at home at AFC Telford

John-Paul Kissock insists everybody has made him feel at home during his loan spell at AFC Telford United.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Bucks on a six-week deal from National League South Ebbsfleet United – and today’s home game against Alfreton Town is the last game of that agreement.

Boss Rob Smith hopes to extend Kissock’s spell at the New Bucks Head and the Everton youth product said: “I have enjoyed it.

“Everybody has been really good to me – all the players and Rob and (assistant) Larry (Chambers).

“It is a great bunch of lads and they have got a lot of talent, as well as the hard work which you need.”

Kissock’s move from Ebbsfleet was to be nearer his Liverpool home and Telford swooped to beat off competition from a number of other clubs.

He has played five games, all of them starts, and earned the man of the match award on debut – the 2-0 National League North win against Darlington on November 19.

Assessing his own form and the performances of the team over his spell, Kissock said: “I think the first game, against Darlington, I played well and then my second game in the FA Trophy at Ramsbottom we did a good job.

“I thought we were poor at Harrogate and then even though we lost 4-0 at Kidderminster in the FA Trophy, there were spells in the second half where we had some decent attacks and you could see what we were trying to do.

“At Halifax, it was a really good team performance and everybody dug deep – we were just unfortunate to concede a late goal.”

At The Shay, the silky and tenacious Kissock was moved out of his usual number 10 role and played wide-right.

He did not mind being in an unfamiliar position and the former Luton and Macclesfield man said: “I try to work as hard as I can for the team. I’ll play wherever I am told to play and put a shift in.”

“Against Darlington and Halifax, we put in some good performances and showed we can mix it up with the sides that are higher in the table.”

When asked if he would be open to the loan at Telford being extended, Kissock added: “Yes. Hopefully things can be put right. We will see what happens.”