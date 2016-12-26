AFC Telford United ended 2016 in familiar fashion as they drew 1-1 with fellow National League North strugglers Alfreton Town, writes Joe Edwards at the New Bucks Head.

Bradley Reid produced a smart finish just after the hour mark for the Bucks following Craig Westcarr's spot-kick for the visitors in the 13th minute.

The decision to award a penalty to Alfreton seemed harsh and the hosts had Josh Wilson miss a big chance to grab a win right at the death.

The result made it back-to-back 1-1 draws for Rob Smith's charges - and it was their eighth stalemate of the campaign - ahead of the reverse fixture on New Year's Day.

It was Telford's first home game since the 2-0 victory against Darlington on November 19. They were 17th in the table on 22 points going into it - and the visitors one place below having picked up a point less.

Fluent passing moves were at a minimum in the opening exchanges and it was a hopeful over-the-top ball resulted in Alfreton taking the lead.

Sam Smith latched onto the big hit, holding the ball up and then going down in the box under a challenge from McCone.

Although there did not appear to be a lot of contact, a penalty was swiftly given by referee Aaron Jackson.

Westcarr, who had a spell at Walsall, stepped up to the spot and smashed the ball into top corner.

Telford went into the break a goal down and Smith switched to a 4-3-3 formation for the second period as Elliot Hodge replaced McCone.

They were plugging away and a neat move saw them equalise in the 61st minute. A well-weighted pass from the outside of John-Paul Kissock's right boot released Wilson, who cleverly cut the ball back for Reid to fire home.

Reid made way for Dave Hibbert in the 78th minute and the substitute was immediately involved, flicking the ball to Wilson, who teed up Jack Rea but he could only fire the ball straight at Alfreton's Ross Etheridge.

You sensed that would be the Bucks' last opportunity to grab three points but they had an even better one at the end as Wilson was found unmarked in the area, but could only shoot straight at Etheridge on the turn.

Telford (5-3-2): Montgomery; Samuels, Havern (c), Bailey, McCone (Hodge, 45), O'Hanlon; Rea, Fitzpatrick, Kissock; Reid, Wilson. Subs not used: Hibbert, McCarthy, Reynolds, Cowan.

Alfreton (4-4-2): Etheridge; Wilson, McGowan, Kennedy (Jordan, 65), Heaton; Westcarr, Nyoni, Shelton, Monkhouse (c); Clayton, Smith (Priestley, 45). Subs not used: Mantack, Marshall, Hearn.

Referee: Aaron Jackson

Attendance: 1,230