AFC Telford have had 'rollercoaster year' says Jack Rea

AFC Telford United midfielder Jack Rea wants the side to consolidate after a ‘rollercoaster year’ involving a relegation scrap and financial struggles.

Rea has been a big figure for the Bucks in 2016, leading the side which managed a massive turnaround in results in the first few months to unexpectedly seal National League North survival last season.

While many players have come and gone over a period of uncertainty for the club – supporters relinquishing control and a subsequent sale of shares having a low uptake – Rea has stayed.

“It has been a rollercoaster year. There has been good and bad and sometimes when we thought we were out of it, we have let ourselves down with poor performances,” said Rea.

“I don’t think it has been easy for anyone – whether you are a player, a coach, or a fan. The performances have not been that bad recently, but we need to be picking up results over the next month. I think we will come through it stronger and on the other side in the new year.

“As long as we all stick together, there is enough quality here to see us through.”

Telford take on Alfreton Town at the New Bucks Head on Boxing Day.

Going into the game, the Bucks are just three points above the National League North drop zone.

“As a club and as players, we try our best not to look below us,” said Rea, who signed for Telford in January 2015.

“We prefer to look ahead but it would be naive not to look over our shoulder when teams below are improving.

“It is is time to consolidate, especially over the Christmas period and going into the new year.

“I don’t think we are in too bad of a position now, but hopefully we can be in a healthier position come the end of January.”

Barring an ankle injury in the early stages of the campaign, Rea has been a regular feature in the side.

On his personal aims for the rest of the term, he added: “I am fit and it is nice to not be injured as before I cam here, and when I was first here, I had a pretty rough time with injuries.

“I just want to stay fit, continue playing games and do my bit as we look to move up the table.”