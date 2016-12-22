Bernard McNally: AFC Telford glad to be back home

AFC Telford United will be happy to see their fans back at the New Bucks Head after five weeks without a home game.

With it being the Boxing Day fixture there could be a big crowd, despite Alfreton Town not being awfully close to Telford in terms of geography.

Especially with what’s going on behind the scenes at Telford, home games are crucial.

The Bucks need to get into that position where people are coming to play them and they’re thinking that they will be in for a tough game.

It’s about getting that winning mentality. It is vitally important in front of your home fans.

Alfreton are a side around Telford and not a team in the higher reaches or the top three of the National League North.

Rob’s side were very unlucky last week at Halifax. You think you’ve done enough going into added time ahead and then you concede the late goal.

But the management and players can take confidence from their display at Halifax.

Hopefully we can see them putting in some more good displays over the festive period and bagging the points they deserve.