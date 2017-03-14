Season’s best throw wins Adele Nicoll a bronze

Athlete Adele Nicoll is savouring one of the biggest successes in her young career after securing a podium place on the international stage.

Representing Great Britan and Northern Ireland, the Welshpool shot putter turned in a terrific display to win bronze in the European under-23 Throwing Cup in Gran Canaria.

It’s been a super start to the season for the 20-year-old who has overcome a winter of injury by continuing last season’s fine form. Last weekend was another landmark, finishing third among a top-class field for her age range, and narrowly missing out on silver.

“I am absolutely over the moon to win my first European medal with a season’s best throw of 16.21 metres, and being beaten to the silver medal in the last round,” said the former Oswestry Olympian.

The event was won by Sweden’s Fanny Roos with a throw of 17.53m, while Alena Pasechnik of Belarus pipped Nicoll to second with 16.33m.