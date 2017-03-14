Cheltenham 2017: Politologue is the main John Hales hope

Top racehorse trainer Paul Nicholls is optimstic Politologue can bring Cheltenham success for Cosford businessman John Hales.

The six-year-old is an exuberant jumper heading for the JLT Novices’ Chase on Thursday.

He has won over fences at Haydock, Ascot and Kempton this season without making a semblance of a mistake.

And Nicholls said: “He’s very well and he goes for the JLT after a good preparation. He has a leading chance.

“We always thought he would make into a nice chaser and he did really well from run to run.

“He jumps very nicely and is rated 152, which is a real smart mark for a novice over fences. Cheltenham has been the aim all season.

“We’ve got lots with chances but not many with mega-obvious chances. It’s no different to last year.

“I haven’t really got those Grade One horses to run but we did well last year with three handicap wins.

“If you have three winners every Cheltenham Festival then you are doing alright.”

Hales, who is the chairman of Golden Bear Toys in Telford, had Cheltenham success in 2015 when Aux Ptits Soins won the Coral Cup.

And he enjoyed Aintree glory at the Grand National in 2012 when Daryl Jacob steered Neptune Collonges to victory in the world’s most famous steeplechase.