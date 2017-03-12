facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Celebrations as Telford Tigers presented with EPL Trophy - pictures

Champions Telford Tigers' players, staff and fans were celebrating tonight as the club was presented with the English Premier League trophy.

Telford Tigers celebrate with the EPL trophy. All photos: Steve Brodie.
Telford Tigers celebrate with the EPL trophy. All photos: Steve Brodie.

The Tigers claimed their second EPL title in three years after beating Bracknell Bees 7-3 last month.

But celebrations really erupted this evening after they were presented with the trophy after their 4-2 victory over Guildford Flames.

Telford Tigers celebrate winning the league
Telford Tigers celebrate winning the league

The EPL champions were handed the trophy by EIHA chairman Ken Taggart, in front of a near-capacity crowd at Telford Ice Rink.

The win was Telford’s fourteenth in a row, following Saturday night’s 4-3 success against Sheffield Steeldogs.

Tigers coaching staff get a soaking
Tigers coaching staff get a soaking

The Tigers have one game regular season game left against Milton Keynes, next Sunday, before the play-offs begin on March 22nd.

Last night’s game started with a Telford strike from Doug Clarkson after just six minutes – the Canadian’s 50th goal of the season.

And the hosts followed that up on the stroke of the period break with a goal from captain Jason Silverthorn.

Telford Tigers celebrate with the EPL trophy. All photos: Steve Brodie.
Telford Tigers celebrate with the EPL trophy.

The second session started brightly for the Tigers, as they took a three-goal lead - thanks to Jonathan Weaver - after 23 minutes.

But Guildford hit back with two quick goals in the middle of the period, giving themselves the chance of snatching an unlikely win.

Tigers coaching staff get a soaking
Tigers coaching staff get a soaking

Telford, however, sealed victory at the end of the third period, thanks to a goal from Rick Plant – sparking title celebrations amongst the home fans.

Next Sunday’s game against Milton Keynes, at Telford Ice Rink, starts at 6pm. For tickets, go to www.tigershockeyuk.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Celebrations as Telford Tigers presented with EPL Trophy - pictures"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.