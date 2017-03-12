Champions Telford Tigers' players, staff and fans were celebrating tonight as the club was presented with the English Premier League trophy.

The Tigers claimed their second EPL title in three years after beating Bracknell Bees 7-3 last month.

But celebrations really erupted this evening after they were presented with the trophy after their 4-2 victory over Guildford Flames.

The EPL champions were handed the trophy by EIHA chairman Ken Taggart, in front of a near-capacity crowd at Telford Ice Rink.

The win was Telford’s fourteenth in a row, following Saturday night’s 4-3 success against Sheffield Steeldogs.

The Tigers have one game regular season game left against Milton Keynes, next Sunday, before the play-offs begin on March 22nd.

Last night’s game started with a Telford strike from Doug Clarkson after just six minutes – the Canadian’s 50th goal of the season.

And the hosts followed that up on the stroke of the period break with a goal from captain Jason Silverthorn.

The second session started brightly for the Tigers, as they took a three-goal lead - thanks to Jonathan Weaver - after 23 minutes.

But Guildford hit back with two quick goals in the middle of the period, giving themselves the chance of snatching an unlikely win.

Telford, however, sealed victory at the end of the third period, thanks to a goal from Rick Plant – sparking title celebrations amongst the home fans.

Next Sunday’s game against Milton Keynes, at Telford Ice Rink, starts at 6pm. For tickets, go to www.tigershockeyuk.com.