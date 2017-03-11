Shropshire's David Goodfield pushing for spot in GB hockey side

A Shropshire hockey player has taken a step closer to breaking into the Great Britain side.

David Goodfield is one of nine new faces head coach Bobby Crutchley has added to his 27-man playing squad for the new Olympic cycle.

Goodfield played for Telford & Wrekin between 2003 and 2011, progressing through the junior ranks.

The 23-year-old has just returned from a successful England trip to Cape Town where they played South Africa and Germany and he finished up as England’s top scorer with three goals.

Although he now plays for Surbiton, Goodfield continues to turn out for Shropshire when commitments allow.

The squad has an average age of just 25 as Crutchley relaunches his team, and their first opportunity comes this summer when England play in the prestigious Hockey World League in London.

Crutchley said: “We’re very excited about this new group, there’s been significant change and we’re looking forward to really getting going and developing the players.

I’m excited about the challenge, we’re eager to get going.”