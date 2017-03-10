Flying Jon Wright lands Brands Hatch treble

Jon Wright thundered his way to three first place finishes and set a lap record for good measure as he began the race season with a bang.

The Shrewsbury star has moved up a class to compete in the ultra-competitive Thundersport GB series.

But far from being overawed he brushed aside his rivals in three out of the four Golden Era Supersport races on his Honda CBR600.

He then rounded off a fantastic weekend at Brands Hatch, in Kent, with two thirds and a second in the Golden Era Superbike class on his new Suzuki 750 machine.

Wright, 44, said: “The weather was really mixed and we had some damp and dry weather, and sunshine – everything really.

“There were two races on the Saturday and two on the Sunday in all the classes.

“I came first in class in both races on the Saturday and also broke the class lap record in the supersport.

“Sunday’s first race was wet so I was a bit more tentative as I didn’t want to smash the bike up. I finished third but I won the second race. It was only my second time racing around Brands Hatch on that bike. I was quietly confident but really pleased to come away with the lap record.

“I came third in the first race but had to pull in during race two because of a hole in the radiator on the Suzuki.

“I then came third on Sunday and in the final race I was pushing for first but had to settle for second.

“It’s certainly been a step up in quality across all the classes and some of my competitors have whole teams behind and aren’t just individual riders like me.

“To finish in between two team riders in the final race was rewarding.”

Wright will be back at Brands this weekend when he competes in the opening NG Racing round on a Yamaha R6 in the 600cc Open and his CBR600 in the Pre-Injection 700 classes.

Alun Brooks, from Welshpool, also returned from the opening Thundersport round with some top results.

The 44-year-old, who is only competing in his second year of racing, left Brands with first, two thirds and fifth on his CBR600 in Pre-National 600 class.

“I completed half a season last year in the freshman class, but I’ve been moved up this year just to allow more first-time riders to get the chance to race,” he said.

“My goals are to finish in the top three in the Thundersport. I’m currently second and got Continental rider of the meeting, which won me a Continental race tyre.”

Shrewsbury’s rising star Andy Lee, 23, also pushed early disappointment from his mind after suffering bike problems to record three wins and a second in the Thundersport 600 Cup on a Suzuki GSX600K8.

“The weekend didn’t start well because my quick-shift was playing up and cutting out,” he said. “It meant I missed out on qualifying for the top Elite 600 class but it all turned out well in the end.”

Meanwhile, Shropshire’s other top club racers have been busy fine tuning and testing their machines during track days.

Barry Furber, 33, from Bishop’s Castle, had his first ride on his Greenhous Vauxhall Kawasaki ZX10R at Anglesey before his opening race at Mallory Park on Sunday.

“Despite rain all day the bike was great and I’m looking forward to my first race,” he said. “This season kicks off for me racing in the Buildbase Mallory Trophy.”

James Evans, 32, from Shrewsbury, has also been out at Angelsey and Oulton Park preparing for the opening NG Racing and Wirral 100.

“We had a few issues because it’s a new bike for me, a Yamaha R6, but we’re ready to go – we’re not far away,” he said. “We’re getting quicker each time and we just need to spend a bit more time on the bike.”