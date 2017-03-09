Red-hot Rio Mitcham wins UK 200m crown

Telford athlete Rio Mitcham has been crowned as a national champion. The Shifnal runner won the UK Under-20 men’s indoor 200m at Sheffield.

He scorched round one lap of the track at the Sheffield Institute of Sport to win in a new personal best of 21.42secs.

This superb performance of sprinting has earned him his first England international vest as he represents England in the Home Countries International at Cardiff.

The Telford Athletic Club athlete, who lives in Shifnal and is in his final year at Thomas Telford School, set several personal bests over a weekend to remember that also included him winning the bronze medal in the 60m.

He won his first heat in 21.93secs, then finished a close second in the semi-final in 21.43 before going on to take the gold medal in the final in 21.42 with a new indoor personal best.

Mitcham, who trains at Telford Stadium under the guidance of Eric Cartwright, has had a superb winter so far, having won sprint double at the Midland Counties Under-20 Championships at Birmingham where he won the 60m in 6.90 and the 200 in 21.50.