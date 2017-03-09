Jemima handed big GB Rowing chance

Shrewsbury sixth former Jemima Gould has been chosen to become a member of the GB Rowing Start Programme.

It’s an impressive achievement following a very tough selection process. Jemima and her parents met with GB coaches in Manchester to go through what the programme entails and how it will run alongside her A-level and university studies.

They are now putting together a training programme that starts now and will develop over the years to come.

Jemima is one of the youngest girls on the programme and the ultimate aim is she will be trained to become a GB rower. It crowned a good week for Jemima after being elected as deputy head girl at the school, where she is part of the SHS Boat Club, training with Sian Fenner, the head of sport at the school, and based at Pengwern Boat Club.

Her new training programme will run alongside her school commitments in the evenings and at weekends.