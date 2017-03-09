Gareth Barry drops in to boost college youngsters

Premier League legend and former Villa hero Gareth Barry is keen to help Shropshire youngsters’ professional dreams come true after becoming patron of Ellesmere College’s new football academy.

Following last week’s launch, where former Manchester City striker Jon Macken coached 30 of the school’s talented footballers, ex-England midfielder Barry accepted the honorary position.

Barry, 36, is 14 appearances from breaking Ryan Giggs’ all-time Premier League appearance record, and oversaw a coaching session led by Edukick Manchester’s UEFA qualified coaches.

The Everton star’s son Oscar, 13, is in his first year at the school.

“It’s brilliant to see,” said Barry, who made 365 league appearances at Villa Park.

“The school here have done a fantastic thing and agreed a coaching deal with some top coaches that allow the lads here to get some proper training as well as focus on their school work which is important too, it’s a fantastic set-up.

“They’re getting the right mix. The numbers from this level here to those that make it through as professionals are very small.

“From my experiences, just two or three players from the 20-strong group go on and make a career as a pro, it’s important the boys do really concentrate on their school work as well.”

The academy will kick-off this September. On his son’s education, he added: “He’s in his first year here and he’s settled really well.

“It’s always a good sign when your kids come home with no worries and you can see the strains on their face!”