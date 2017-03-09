Battle on to make bowls finals day line-up

It’s nearly last chance saloon time for bowlers aiming to book a place in the finals of the North Shropshire Parks Winter Series.

Round 15 of 16 qualifiers takes place on Sunday at Whitchurch’s District Club (10am) as the race to make finals day on March 26 comes to the boil, writes Malcolm Fletcher.

That’s when the top 16 in the points table will compete for big prize money after a campaign that has seen organiser Jamie Brookes cope with fine fields of 40-plus entries.

And that means Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight, currently joint-22nd in the series table, has work to do if he wants to make a finals day appearance.

“Sunday is the usual set-up of 9.45am report for a 10 o’clock start of 13-up round robin games,” said Brookes.

“Bowlers from all areas are welcome and I will take entries on the day, but if bowlers could notify me in advance that would be better.”

Gary Whitehall and Jock Timlett currently lead the way in the points table on 86 and big guns like Rich Lawson, Keith Wall and Alan Boulton sit between them and Wraight on 30.

Vacancies

The second weekend of qualifying in the ECC Open in Wolverhampton and the CCF West Brom Open sees a host of Shropshire bowlers heading east down the M54.

Both are Champion of Champions qualifiers and for details of late vacancies contact Graham Turner on 07940 434528 for the ECC Open and Steve Bennett on 07967 676708 for the West Brom.

A rallying cry has been made to Shropshire’s qualified coaches as a new season fast approaches.

They have been urged to attend the county’s development and coaching group AGM on Saturday at Newport BC (10am) by its driving force, Peter Carter.

The two main talking points seem set to be junior coaching development plus welfare and safeguarding.

Carter is one of the team behind an application for a £7,500 grant from Sport England to provide five sets of modern junior coaching equipment to be used at sessions through the county.

“Please make every effort to attend the annual meeting on Saturday as we have a full agenda,” urged Carter.

Greenfields Bowling Club, Falstaff Street, Shrewsbury, are holding their AGM tonight at 7.30pm.