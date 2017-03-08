Jess Pugh aiming for improvement after YONEX All England Open Championships loss

Telford badminton star Jess Pugh may have fallen to an early defeat at the YONEX All England Open Championships, but she was quick to pinpoint areas for improvement.

Pugh, 19, and mixed doubles partner Ben Lane faced Chinese duo Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping in the first round of qualification on Tuesday, as they bid to book their spot in the coveted main draw.

But it wasn’t to be for the pair – heavily tipped to be the future stars of the sport – as they lost 18-21 14-21 despite a valiant battle at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena.

Yet Pugh remained positive despite defeat, and hailed the pivotal experience the All England has to offer.

“It was a disappointing result,” she said. “This is our second All England and it’s always good experience playing here, but we’re obviously disappointed with losing.

“We’ve been playing really well recently, we have been really confident and we’re playing at a good level.

“Obviously, this is the highest level there is so we knew it would be a challenge coming in.

“It’s always good to get the experience on playing in such a big hall, and with a home crowd, it makes it an amazing experience whether you win or lose.

“We played well it’s just a bit annoying to not have played our best. I don’t think we lost out on anything major, we were in there challenging for every point.

“We need to cut out those basic errors. If we cut them out, then our level will be a lot higher.”

Now in its 107th year, the All England Open Badminton Championships is one of just five worldwide tournaments listed as a MetLife Badminton World Federation Superseries Premier event.

This week’s action will see the world’s best players descend on the Midlands, including British Olympic bronze medallists Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis.

And for Pugh, there’s nothing better than performing in front of a jubilant home crowd.

“It’s amazing to play on home soil. I think everyone loves the All England, not just the English players,” she said.

“Obviously it’s a home crowd and they are supporting you which is amazing. The foreign players all love it too.

“It’s known to be the best tournament on the circuit so it’s a really good experience for us.”

