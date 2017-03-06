Breidden triumph in top two shoot-out

Breidden have climbed into pole position in the Shrewsbury Airgun League after claiming the spoils in a high-quality top of the table clash with Unison.

The eagerly-awaited showdown lived up to its billing with four of the visiting Breidden side score all their shots in the five zone.

Two Unison shooters equalled the feat to help their side to a score of 179.5, but that wasn’t enough as Breidden responded with a stunning 184.5.

The rubber between Rich Lewis (Breidden) and Mike Lewis (Unison) saw them both chalk up 37.5 on the board while Rich Morgan and Dai Tom Williams for the visitors banged in 37s. Martin Pearce picked up his sixth possible of the season with a 36.5 – a score matched by Unison’s Andy Lawrence.

Marchamley came out 170.5-163 winners at home to The Cock.

The hosts’ Steve Evanson came closest to a possible in this match with a score 36.5 after dropping his fifth shot outside of the five zone. Dominic Spenser also shot well for 35.5.

Youngster Will Chilton top-scored for the visitors with 34.5 on his way to victory against Danni Forrester.

Bottom club Harlescott Social Club A were beaten 175-162 at home by an in-form Condover team, who climbed up to third place

Condover’s Ian Small landed his his fourth possible of the year after getting all of his seven shots inside the five scoring ring to land a solid 36.0.

Barbara Price was top scorer for the home team with 33.5.

The mid-table clash between Telepost Club and Harlescott B went the way of the hosts, 180.5-173.