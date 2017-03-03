David Pallett chasing seaside success at UK Open

David Pallett is hoping practice pays off as he steps up to the oche at the UK Open today.

The Newport darter takes on Andy Jenkins in a second-round clash at Butlins in Minehead.

Pallett missed out on the World Championship at the end of 2016 and plummeted down the rankings. But he insists that has just made him more determined to succeed.

“I’m being a lot more dedicated and putting in a lot more practice,” said the 27-year-old. “I was probably doing about nine hours a week last year whereas now I am doing 15 or 16.

“It was disappointing to miss out on the World Championship but I realised I needed to step up what I was doing.”

Pallett has twice reached the last 32 of a competition known as the FA Cup of darts because of it’s knockout nature and the fact there is no seeding to the draw.

“I have played Andy once before and won so hopefully that is an omen,” added Pallett.

“My form is really good, it’s probably about the best I have played in a year.

“The target is just to get through the first game and see what happens, because you never know who you may get in the draw.”

Other first-round Shropshire interest sees Shrewsbury’s Paul Rowley face Ronnie Baxter and Telford’s Andy Roberts take on Dean Reynolds.