Telford land new signing for run-in

Telford & Wrekin are boosted by the arrival of a new defender as they look to continue their Midlands Two promotion push.

The St George’s-based side go to strugglers Streetly on Saturday just a point and one position behind second-placed Stratford.

And defender Jon Woodrow said: “We are boosted with the arrival of Dominic Ashley from Zimbabwe, who arrived in the country on Wednesday.

“He will be taking up a sports coaching role at Wrekin College, who we have been working with for a number of months to get him over here.”

Telford moved up to third with a winning double last weekend, beating Chesterfield 4-3 and Shrewsbury 9-1.

Chesterfield started strongly and took the lead

but Telford battled back and drew level when Alex Johnson took advantage of some poor defending to fire home on the reverse stick.

For the remainder of the half the hosts played some great hockey but were unable to get the lead that their play deserved.

In the second half Chesterfield again started strongly but Michael Cooper was on hand to tap in at the far post after great work by Michael Parham.

It was soon 3-1 when Dave Tracey finished off a well-worked short corner routine.

Chesterfield pulled one back but the two-goal cushion was restored with another short corner finished off at the second attempt by Tracey.

There was still time for Chesterfield to pull a goal back with five minutes to go but Telford held on for a deserved win.

On Sunday Telford changed formation to take the game to Shrewsbury and were rewarded with a great attacking display in the first half which saw them 4-1 ahead at the break, albeit Shrewsbury did equalise midway through the first half.

The second period continued in the same vein with lots of good attacking play that was rewarded with five more goals to register Telford’s biggest win of the season.

Tracey netted four times with one each for Ben and Micheal Cooper. Johnson, Parham and Matt Hadley-Moore, with his first goal for the first XI, were the other scorers.

Woodrow added: “With results going our way again, if we win all our remaining games then we could still miss out on promotion on goal difference, but it would take an unlikely set of results for this to happen. The top two also play each other this week so one or both could drop points.

“Streetly gave us a good game at our place before Christmas, despite the scoreline, and have taken points off the top teams this season already so there’s no room for complacency. “