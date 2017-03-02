Shrewsbury School cricket coaching role for Adam Shantry
Adam Shantry, who emerged from the Shropshire County League to successfully play First Class cricket, has been appointed the new cricket professional at Shrewsbury School.
He succeeds the long-serving former Worcestershire player Paul Pridgeon after he decided to retire from the post having joined the Shrewsbury School staff in 1990.
But Pridgeon, a New Road man from 1972 to 1989, will remain at the school in a part-time capacity, much to the delight of Shantry, who has huge respect for his predecessor in leading the school’s renowned cricket programme for so many years.
Shantry, 34, a former pupil at Shrewsbury’s Priory School, had to retire from playing earlier than he would have liked owing to a knee injury. But he still managed to achieve much as a left-arm seamer, playing professionally for Northamptonshire, Warwickshire and, most notably, Glamorgan, for whom he also struck a First Class century.
“I know it’s a cliche but this is a dream role for me,” said Shantry. “
"The school almost stands alone nationally in terms of what it's done."