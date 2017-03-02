Ricky Hatton a big hit at Shrewsbury Town’s Greenhous Meadow

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton proved a knockout when he topped the bill at a sports dinner, writes Stuart Dunn.

The ‘Hitman’ enjoyed an illustrious career in the ring, winning 45 of his 48 contests, 32 by knockout, as he became light welterweight and also welterweight champion of the world.

Hatton shared stories from his career at an event staged by King of the Ring Sporting Events at Shrewsbury Town’s Greenhous Meadow. Ryan King, from the organisers, delighted to raise just over £1,000 on the night for the Alzheimer’s Society, stressed Hatton was a big hit with an audience of more than 170 guests.

He said: “It was the first sports dinner we’ve held and we were pleased to attract someone as high profile as Ricky Hatton.

“We’ve had great feedback from guests and they really enjoyed the chance to see Ricky in Shrewsbury instead of having to travel to Manchester or Birmingham.

“Ricky spoke well and he was delighted to find out that Ian John-Lewis, a top boxing referee who has taken charge of many world title fights, was sat on the top table with him.

“The hospitality team at Shrewsbury Town looked after us very well and helped make the night a great success.”