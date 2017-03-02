Open season for Shropshire county bowlers

The waiting is finally over for Shropshire’s bowlers as winter outdoor action gives way to the start of the 2017 Open season this weekend.

First qualifying sessions in the West Brom Open and ECC Open in Wolverhampton will have some of the county’s big names heading down the M54 into the Black Country on Saturday and Sunday.

And there are still places available in the £4,600 West Brom competition, even though it is an established Champion of Champions qualifier with £1,200 for the winner. Entry costs £15, check with Steve Bennett on 07967 676708.

The ECC Open, run by Telford-based Graham Turner, has now been confirmed as a first-time Champions day qualifier, boasting a total prize pot of £6,100 and a £1,400 top cheque.

County star Mike Beer features in the first qualifier on Saturday morning, followed by the likes of Graham Dulson, Nigel Ferrington, brothers Tim and Josh Cotton, Scott Moseley and Matt Farmer over the weekend.

Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club have their penultimate friendly of the campaign on Saturday away at Bromsgrove, before a big day for the club 24 hours later.

For Sunday is when Shrewsbury hold their traditional charity fun day in aid of the Air Ambulance, featuring a friendly match atSports Village centre followed by lunch at the nearby Corbet Arms in Uffington, as they try to beat the £610 raised last year.

A Shropshire club and a league will make final preparations for the 2017 campaign this weekend.

Prince of Wales Hotel, first winners of the revamped Shropshire Cup last year, hold their joint AGM and presentation evening on Saturday at their Shrewsbury base (7pm).

And the Ludlow League, now the only bowls organisation sponsored by Flowfit, has its pre-season meeting on Monday at Ludlow Castle BC (7.30pm)

“A representative from each team is required to attend as we will be handing out the team packs for the upcoming season and doing the draw for the first round of the Handicap Cup,” said league secretary Steve Burmingham.

This year will see the introduction of a new rule that allows bowlers to ‘float’ between teams in a club for a maximum of four league fixtures – providing they are not on a registered eight list.