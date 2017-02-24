AFC Telford United sign Callum Burton from Shrewsbury Town

AFC Telford United have signed goalkeeper Callum Burton on a one-month loan deal from neighbours Shrewsbury Town.

The Bucks were in the market for a shot-stopper following Matt Urwin's hip injury and a deal for 20-year-old Burton, from Newport, has been completed in time for tomorrow's trip to Salford City.

Burton came through Shrewsbury's youth ranks and has made one appearance for the first team.

He has had loan spells at Market Drayton Town, Workington, Nuneaton Town and Southport so is accustomed to non-league football.

On the move, Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst said: “I think it’s important he gets games because he had a loan spell before I came to the club but he didn’t really get going in that.

"It’s a decent standard as well so it will be good for him.

"He’s been wanting to go out and get some games, which is what you want from younger players and Telford have suffered an injury for a goalkeeper they’ve brought in."

Hurst hinted at Telford being a place where some more of Salop's young players could be sent to develop and added: "We want to build up a relationship between the two clubs.

"I understand that there’s a rivalry, but at the same time they are a local club to us and playing at a decent standard.

“Hopefully they can stay in the league and if they do then it might be a good avenue to look at for trying to get players out on loan in future.”

Meanwhile, defender Dan Preston has joined Stourbridge on a one-month loan deal.

The centre-half only recently returned to the Bucks following a temporary spell at Hednesford Town.

He has also had loans at Leamington and Sutton Coldfield Town this season.