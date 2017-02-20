Win moves Telford Tigers closer to title glory

Telford Tigers are just two wins away from the English Premier League crown after a dramatic 6-5 victory over Peterborough Phantoms last night.

The county men lead the EPL standings by eight points and could secure the title at home to Bracknell next Saturday – if Milton Keynes lose to Swindon.

Peterborough took the lead after just eight minutes of the first period. The visitors doubled their advantage on 13 minutes, and it wasn’t until the 17th minute that Telford opened their account through Doug Clarkson.

Clarkson was on target with his second goal of the night just after the interval, before Adam Taylor added a third for the Tigers on 25 minutes.

Peterborough regained the lead with two goals of their own at the halfway point of the game, although the hosts drew level through Lubomir Korhon on 37 minutes. Taylor again gave his side the advantage with a goal just before the break – but a fifth Phantoms strike on the stroke of 40 minutes made it 5-5.

A quieter third period saw just the one goal, from Telford’s Milan Kolena.