Moreton quartet come out top on the slopes

Four Moreton Hall skiers turned on the style on the slopes to be crowned national champions of this year’s British Schoolgirls Races.

This large-scale event attracts competitive skiers from all over the UK and more than 150 pupils made the journey to Flaine in France in order to compete.

And the Moreton team returned to Shropshire victorious, with eight medals in tow and a new title to their name – the best overall team.

The team comprised Alysha Brown (14), Charlotte Brown (13), both from Chirk Bank, and Freya Reeves (14) and Georgie Reeves (13), both from Malpas.

The British Schoolgirl Races are renowned for being the starting point and precursor of many successful skiing careers.

Olympic ski champion Chemmy Alcott said: “Flaine has always been integral to me as a ski racer and ski fan.

“It is where my incredible passion for ski racing started.”

The competition was attended by Britain’s brightest and best aspiring skiing stars and, despite the wet snow and slushy conditions, the Moreton team sped their way to victory with consistently clean and fast runs.

Moreton skier Charlotte Brown added: “It was an amazing experience. Any nerves I had, I left them in the start gate as I raced to the finish.”

The continued support from tour agency Ski 2 and the specialist training from Ski 2 race trainer John Stewart helped them achieve their goal.